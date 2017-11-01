Tralee jury sworn in in trial of woman charged with careless driving causing death

A jury has been sworn in in the trial of a woman charged with careless driving causing the death of a motorcyclist near Abbeydorney.

29-year-old Mark Shanahan died on the 14th of July in 2013 when his motorcycle and a car being driven by Kelly Ann Roantree were in collision.

She’s pleaded not guilty to careless driving causing death at Tralee Circuit Criminal Court.

29-year-old Mark Shanahan, a father of one of Liscullane, Lixnaw, and also with an address at Ballymullen, Tralee died in the collision between his motorcycle and the Kia Rio being driven by Kelly Ann Roantree.

It happened after 6pm on the 14th of July 2013 at Clounametig, Abbeydorney.

34-year-old Ms Roantree, of Clounametig, Abbeydorney and originally from Glenard, Tralee, has pleaded not guilty to the charge of careless driving causing death.

The trial, before Judge Tom O’Donnell, at Tralee Circuit Criminal Court is expected to last two days, and will hear from a number of witnesses including Mark Shanahan’s former partner and mother of his child.

A jury of six men and six women was sworn in this morning and the trial is underway this afternoon.