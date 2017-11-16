Tralee is Ireland’s most enterprising town.

The county town scooped the national award at a ceremony last evening.

Bank of Ireland’s National Enterprising Town Awards aims to promote enterprise across the country by bringing business and community groups together to showcase to a panel of judges the spirit of enterprise in their local area.

The annual awards have a prize fund of €110,000.

Last night, Tralee was named ‘Most Enterprising Large Town in Ireland’ and the ‘Most Enterprising Large Town Award for Munster’ before going on to take the overall national title.

Listowel was runner-up in the Munster Enterprising Small Town category.

The judges said there was a real sense of collaboration when it came to Tralee describing it as both an important business and tourism centre and the home of the Rose of Tralee.

Tralee’s bid was put together by Kerry County Council, NEWKD, Tralee Chamber Alliance, IT Tralee, HQ Tralee and Bank of Ireland Tralee.

The award was accepted by Mayor of Tralee Norma Foley, President of Tralee Chamber Alliance, Aidan Kelly and the Manager of Bank of Ireland Tralee, Gerry Enright.