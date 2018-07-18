Tralee Imperials To Take Part In Junior NBA League

Tralee Imperials will be one of 13 basketball clubs from all over Ireland who will take part in the inaugural Junior NBA league.

Each club will link in with a number of the local schools in their area to provide coaching and support for the league.

They will also be represented at the Jr NBA Festival of Basketball, which will be held at the National Basketball Arena in Tallaght in December.





The clubs are a mix of Super League and National League clubs as well as a number of clubs who play regionally.

The new initiative is aimed at helping clubs to play their part in growing the game in their local areas.