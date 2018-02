Tralee is to host the 2018 PROBUS All Ireland Rally.

PROBUS is an international organisation for retired and semi-retired professional and business people.

The PROBUS 1997 Club Tralee is organising the All Ireland Rally, which will be held at the Brandon Hotel from the 15th to the 17th of May.

650 members are expected to attend; they’ll also visit Killarney, Dingle and Listowel over the course of the three-day event.