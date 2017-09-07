IT Tralee granted temporary bar licence for Freshers’ Week

IT Tralee has been granted a temporary bar licence for Freshers’ Week.

The Students’ Union at IT Tralee sought the exemption as a result of numerous requests from students.

The bar licence is for Monday from 5 to 11pm and Wednesday from 7 to 11pm.

The bar will be situated at the North campus.

Shaun Walsh President of IT Tralee Students’ Union said every precaution will be taken to make sure that Freshers’ week will run smoothly:

Mr Walsh added that there could be the possibility of a regular bar on campus in the next five to ten years: