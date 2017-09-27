Tralee GP warns of misinformation about flu vaccine

Many Kerry people are putting their lives at risk by not availing of the flu vaccine.

That’s according to Tralee GP Dr Caitlin O’Connor, who says a worrying number of people are still not getting the flu jab.

Seven people died of influenza in Ireland last year, and hundreds more were hospitalised.

She says many mistakenly believe they will become sick if they get the vaccine, while others dismiss it as a money-making racket by GPs and pharmaceutical companies.

Dr O’Connor says it’s vital that those in the high-risk category, know the proper facts, and get the injection as soon as possible: