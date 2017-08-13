Tralee Golfers Win Munster Final But Defeat For Ballybunion

Tralee have won the AIG Barton Shield Munster Final.

The hosts beat Castletroy in the decider while Ballybunion went down to Limerick in the Senior Cup Final.

Tralee took an early lead in the final with the first pairing of Darren O’Sullivan and Eoghan O’Donnell starting well and holding a two hole lead at the turn. Fergal O’Sullivan was partnered by Ger Deegan who came in for Graham Spring in the final in the second Tralee pairing, and they birdied the first and second to get off to the perfect start. The pair were three under at the turn and six up on their opponents. Tralee extended their lead slightly and although Castletroy mounted a comeback the deficit was too great and Tralee eventually won by eight holes.

Limerick won the AIG Senior Cup Munster Final with a dramatic win over Ballybunion late on Saturday evening. They overcame Mallow in the semi-final when Justin Kehoe won on the 19th to set up a match with Ballybunion. In the final, Owen O’Brien and Ciaran Vaughan won their matches to give Limerick a 2-0 lead but David O’Driscoll and Senan Carroll balanced the card for Ballybunion. The resulted on the final match and it was Limerick’s Justin Kehoe who won the battle of endurance when he won on the 17th against Ballybunion’s Peter Sheehan. Tralee and Limerick now go on to represent Munster at the AIG Cups and Shields national finals in Carton House in September.

Jim Long, Chairman Munster Golf congratulated both winners and thanked Tralee for hosting the finals, and he also thanked Philip Coburn from AIG, title sponsors of the GUI Cups & Shields.

The action in Tralee continues today with the semi-finals and final of the AIG Junior Cup.

AIG Barton Shield Munster Final

Tralee beat Castletroy 8 holes

Darren O’Sullivan & Eoghan O’Donnell beat Andrew McCormack & Darragh Walsh 2 holes

Ger Deegan & Fergal O’Sullivan beat Jack Ryan & Dean McMahon 6 holes

AIG Barton Shield Munster semi-finals

Castletroy beat Waterford Castle 1 hole

Andrew McCormack & Darragh Walsh beat Denis Sinnott & Bill Murray 5 holes

Jack Ryan & Dean McMahon lost to Ben Murray & Pat Madigan 4 holes

Tralee beat Cork 4 holes

Darren O’Sullivan & Eoghan O’Donnell beat John Hickey & Ian O’Flynn 5 holes

Graham Spring & Fergal O’Sullivan lost to Gary O’Flaherty & Mark Ford 1 hole

AIG Senior Cup Munster Final

Limerick 3-2 Ballybunion

Owen O’Brien beat Ed Stack 2 up

Sean Poucher lost to David O’Driscoll 3&2

Ciaran Vaughan beat Hannes Boch 3&2

Mike Reddan lost to Senan Carroll 3&2

Justin Kehoe beat Peter Sheehan 2&1

AIG Senior Cup Munster semi-finals

Ballybunion 4-1 Dungarvan

Ed Stack beat Peter Mullaney 6&5

Gary Scanlon halved with Alan Thomas called in

David O’Driscoll beat Kevin Stack 4&2

Senan Carroll halved with Gavin Smyth called in

Peter Sheehan beat John Reynolds 7&6

Limerick 3-2 Mallow

Owen O’Brien lost to Paul McCarthy 3&2

Sean Poucher lost to James Sugrue 5&4

Ciaran Vaughan beat Conor Dowling 6&5

Mike Reddan beat Brian Attridge 2&1

Justin Kehoe beat Adam Boland 19th