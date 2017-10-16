IT Tralee to get new STEM building as part of Public Private Partnership

The Institute of Technology Tralee is to get a new STEM building as part of a Public Private Partnership.

It’s one of 11 large-scale construction projects that the Department of Education has announced are to be built in the coming years.

The state will pay €200 million towards the buildings at institutes of technology, which will be operated and maintained by private developers for 25 years after construction.

The 11 projects will be procured by the National Development Finance Agency, and tenders are expected to be issued towards the end of next year.

It’s hoped the first buildings will be ready for use in 2021.