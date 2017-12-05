Tralee gardai warn of tax man impersonator calling to homes offering fake refunds

Tralee gardaí are warning of a scam involving a man who calls to homes pretending to be from the Revenue Commissioners.

A man called to a home in the town this afternoon, claiming to be with Revenue and offering to refund people who had been defrauded by bogus tradesmen.

Gardaí say a man in his twenties, described as well-spoken, called to a home in Tralee at around 1pm today claiming to work for the Revenue Commissioners.

He was wearing a white hard hat and a black jacket.

Gardai say he was calling under the pretence of carrying out follow up enquiries stemming from garda searches carried out in the Killarney area last week under Operation Tarmac.

This man claimed his job was to return money owed to people who’ve been the victims of bogus work carried out on their homes.

He sought banking details and other information from the householder who was not fooled and contacted gardaí.

Sergeant Gary Carroll from Tralee Garda Station says the Revenue Commissioners, banks or any other genuine organisation would never approach people in this manner.

Tralee gardaí are investigating and may be contacted at 066 710 2300 or to the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.