Tralee gardaí investigating spate of burglaries

Gardaí are investigating a spate of burglaries in Tralee.

Four premises were broken into on Tuesday of last week, the 1st of May.

At 2 o’clock that morning, two people broke into Dunnes Stores on the North Circular Road and stole boxes of confectionery.

Later that morning at around 9am, entry was gained to a house in the Oakpark/Racecourse Road area, and items were taken.

Between 9 and 10.30, a house in the Blennerville/Curraheen area was entered and property was stolen.

At 10.30am in the Manor West/Killerisk area, entry gained to a house but the culprits were disturbed, however a black Saab car was seen leaving the area; it was later discovered that it had false number plates.

Gardaí are looking at the possibility that all four incidents on May 1st are connected, according to Garda Sean Grennan, who’s also appealing for anyone with information to come forward.