Tralee Gardaí continuing to appeal for information on a missing man

Gardaí in Tralee are continuing to appeal for information on a missing man.

Gilbert Fitzpatrick, who is from Navan, Co Meath was last seen at 11 o clock on Saturday, June 9th.

He had been on holiday in Tralee and travelled to Killarney, where it’s understood he went walking in The Gap of Dunloe area.





Mr Fitzpatrick is approximately 5ft 5”, of slight build with dark/grey hair.

When last seen he was wearing a light blue check short-sleeved shirt, navy trousers and black shoes and he was carrying a rain jacket.

Gardaí are appealing to anyone who may have seen him to contact their local station.