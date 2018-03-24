Tralee gardaí appealing for witnesses to fatal road traffic accident

Tralee gardaí are appealing for witnesses to a fatal road traffic accident, which claimed the life of a young man.

The single-vehicle crash happened at around 3.20 this morning, between Mounthawk and Clogherbrien on the Tralee-Fenit Road.

The two men, who are believed to be from the area, were seriously injured in the single-vehicle accident.

It’s believed the men were travelling from Tralee towards Fenit at the time.

One of the men was pronounced dead at the scene by emergency services, while the second was removed by ambulance to University Hospital Kerry.

His condition is currently understood to be serious.

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses and asks for anyone with information to contact Tralee Garda Station.