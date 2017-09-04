Tralee gardaí appeal for help in tracing car that struck another car

Gardaí are appealing for help in tracing a car which struck another car which was carrying four people in Tralee this morning.

At 8.45am, a maroon coloured saloon car coming from Racecourse Road onto Oakpark Road struck a BMW stopped in traffic in Oakpark.

This resulted in damage to the front seat passenger area of the BMW.

The maroon car didn’t stop and was driven in the Listowel direction.

The driver of the BMW reported the collision to Tralee gardaí but had no details of the other car’s make, model or registration number.

Garda John Burke says if you’ve information, you can contact Tralee gardaí at 066 7102300.