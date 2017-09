Tralee Food Festival gets underway this evening.

The event which is in its third year will feature a taste trail and craft beer trail, artisan food market, cookery demonstrations and variety of menus for Tralee’s hotels, restaurants, bars and cafés.

Tralee Bay Wetlands will host the opening event this evening with seafood taster plates from Spa Seafoods and Oyster Demonstrations.

Further information on the weekend long festivities are available at www.tralee.ie and on facebook.