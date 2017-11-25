Tralee Flower & Garden Club annual gala floral demonstrations at the Meadowlands Hotel, Tralee at 8pm this Monday

Tralee Flower & Garden Club present their annual gala floral demonstrations at the Meadowlands Hotel, Tralee at 8pm this Monday November 27th. Admission is €10. Proceeds to Cancer Research.  Come along & support a worthy cause.

