Tralee-Fenit Road reopens following fatal road traffic incident

The Tralee-Fenit Road has reopened following a fatal road traffic incident overnight.

A man in his 20s died, while a second man was seriously injured in the single-vehicle incident, which occurred between Mounthawk and Clogherbrien, on the Tralee to Fenit Road.

The crash happened at around 3.20 am on the Tralee to Fenit road.

Two men in their twenties, who it’s believed are known locally, were seriously injured in the incident.

One of the men was pronounced dead at the scene a short time later.

The second was removed by ambulance to University Hospital Kerry where his condition is understood to be serious.

Anyone who may have witnessed the crash is asked to contact Tralee Gardai.