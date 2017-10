The €5 increase in social welfare payments announced in today’s budget will be introduced in March, while the 30-cent increase in the minimum wage bringing it up to €9.55 an hour will begin on January 1st.

Meanwhile the Christmas bonus will increase by ten percent.

Speaking to Radio Kerry’s Deirdre Walsh, coordinator with Tralee Congress Information Centre Marilyn Bulmann says a full reinstatement of the bonus which was cut completely in 2009 would be preferable: