Rail drivers sometimes only staff on Dublin-Tralee train

Rail drivers on the Dublin to Tralee rail line are sometimes the only staff member on board the train.

That’s according to Dermot O’Leary, General Secretary of the National Bus and Rail Union, who was commenting on the recent surge in anti-social behaviour on public transport.

New figures show more than a thousand disturbances were recorded on trains since the start of last year.





Mr O’Leary said the figures are a sad reflection of society and of a reduction in Government subsidies for the rail service: