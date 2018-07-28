Tralee District Court judge questions why a case has taken nearly 7 years to hear

The Tralee District Court judge has questioned why a case has taken nearly 7 years to hear.

Patrick Kennedy of 19 Hillview Drive, Charleville and Rangue, Killorglin, had pleaded guilty to the theft of a €200 advertising hoarding from Ulicks, Farranfore, on the 11th August 2011.

At a recent sitting of Tralee District Court, Mr Kennedy pleaded guilty to theft, criminal damage and public intoxication offences.





On the 6th June 2016, the accused damaged the front door of a premises in Castle Street, Tralee when refused entry.

Mr Kennedy also pleaded guilty to theft and public intoxication offences, arising from incidents in June and August 2016.

Referring to the 2011 offence, Judge David Waters queried why the case was approaching the seventh anniversary of the offence.

Solicitor Padraig O’Connell said his client had been ordered to pay a court poor box fine of €750, however, when he failed to pay, the amount was increased and the case adjourned.

When Judge Waters asked was the accused “brought back over and over again”, Mr O’Connell explained “that was the nature of the beast at the time.”

Judge Waters subsequently fined Mr Kennedy €200 in respect of recent offences and applied the Probation Act in respect of the 2011 offence.