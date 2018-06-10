Tralee District Court hears man unable to pay compensation as he was in custody for another alleged offence

Tralee District Court has heard a man could not pay compensation as he was in custody for another alleged offence.

24-year-old Seán Lane of 51 An Caisleán Mór, Castleisland had pleaded guilty to assault and public order charges arising from incidents in 2015, following which he made a contribution to the poor box and was ordered to pay compensation to the victim.

Tralee District Court heard Mr Lane was due to pay compensation in lieu of a prison sentence for earlier offences, however, due to being taken into custody earlier this year, he was unable to pay the amount.





Solicitor David Ramsey asked Judge David Waters to take direction from an earlier order, which stated the public order offence would have been struck out had Mr Lane paid the amount pending.

Mr Ramsey said his client was unable to pay due to present circumstances.

Judge Waters said recent events overtake the earlier order, and he adjourned Mr Lane’s case until July 25th for sentencing.

In relation to a recent assault offence, the book of evidence in the case was previously served on Mr Lane at Tralee District Court, where Judge David Waters sent him forward for trial.