IT Tralee and Dalata Hotel Group join forces for new programmes

The Institute of Technology Tralee is beginning a new series of programmes in collaboration with the Dalata Hotel Group.

Dalata is Ireland’s largest hotel operator with a current portfolio of 38 properties.

The three new programmes: Culinary Management and Innovation, Front Office Skills and Food and Beverage Supervisory Management were developed by IT Tralee in partnership with Dalata to meet the needs of the hotel group.

IT Tralee is also aiming to tackle the shortage of chefs by recruiting 50 trainees this year.