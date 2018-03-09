Tralee Credit Union say Directors and staff members not allowed enter car draws

Tralee Credit Union says it has been operating a members’ car draw for ten years; all of which have been independently audited.

Draws are run four times a year at the Credit Union.

When the controversy surrounding Rush Credit Union broke in recent years Tralee Credit Union decided that any member of the board of directors or staff member would not be allowed enter the draw.

Suzanne Ennis, Marketing and Business Development Manager with Tralee Credit Union, says the whole draw process in the branch is transparent: