Continuing growth and strength are among the reasons for the rebranding a credit union in the county.

From today, Tralee Credit Union, which also includes members in Castleisland, Killorglin and Tralee CIE, will be known as Cara Credit Union.

It is part of the 50th anniversary celebrations at the branch, which was founded by ten men in 1968 when they pooled their own money together.

Suzanne Ennis, Marketing and Business Development Manager of Cara Credit Union, says it’s a historic day: