Tralee Credit Union is now inviting second round applications for the Lauri Healy Community Project Fund.

The credit union announced a fund of €260,000 to be shared with the community over the next four years.

The fund, which amounts to €120,000, is in honour of founder director Lauri Healy and will support community-based projects.

Closing date for receipt of the second round of applications this year is 30th of September.