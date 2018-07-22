Tralee Courthouse to be surveyed in order to determine its condition

Tralee Courthouse is to be surveyed in order to determine its condition.

The Courts Service revealed the information in its annual report, which provides descriptions, insights and statistics about the courts system across the country.

According to the Courts Service Annual report, the need to improve court facilities at urban locations other than the main provincial cities has continued to receive attention.





The report states five provincial city or county town projects remain to be completed, one of which is Tralee Courthouse.

The service will engage a provider to undertake a survey of court buildings during 2018 to determine their condition and identify works required to meet ongoing maintenance requirements.

In preparation for this, the service will commence a number of surveys on a pilot basis in courthouses in Tallaght, Trim, Swords and Tralee.

The results of these surveys will inform the procurement process.