Tralee court hears man was nine times over drink driving limit when he crashed

A man who missed the brake in a car he was driving was found to be nine times over the drink driving limit.

27-year-old Anthony Ryle of 16 Gallowsfield, Tralee pleaded guilty to endangerment by the conduct of his driving, dangerous driving, assault and drink driving on May 6th 2016 at Monavalley.

The court heard the accused and his then girlfriend, who had both received treatment for alcohol addiction, began drinking at a wedding and later in pubs in Tralee.

The accused who was described as highly intoxicated and worse for wear decided to drive the woman’s car around 10 or 11pm; an argument erupted and Mr Ryle struck the woman, who was in the passenger seat.

The man resisted attempts to stop him driving further and missed the brake as he was so drunk and ended up crashing into a wall resulting in his girlfriend breaking her pelvis and permanently damaging her knee.

Mr Ryle was on a provisional licence and was found to be nine times over the acceptable drink driving limit for such a licence.

In a victim impact statement, the woman said she was out of work for five months and continues to pay a loan for a car she no longer has.

Defence barrister Brian McInerney said his client was hugely remorseful and the incident was a monumental wake-up call to deal with his difficulties.

Judge Tom O’Donnell said he wanted to consider all matters and adjourned the case until January 15th, when a sentencing date will be set.