Tralee court hears of hidden dips along road where motorcyclist died

A stretch of road outside Abbeydorney where a motorcyclist lost his life has signage for hidden dips along it.

This evidence was heard in the trial of 34-year-old Kelly Ann Roantree, of Clounametig Abbeydorney, who has pleaded not guilty to careless driving causing death; her trial began at Tralee Circuit Criminal Court yesterday.

29-year-old Mark Shanahan, a father of one of Liscullane, Lixnaw, and also with an address at Ballymullen, Tralee died in a collision between his motorcycle and the Kia Rio being driven by Ms Roantree on the 14th of July 2013 at Clounametig, Abbeydorney.

The court heard Kelly Ann Roantree was driving from Tralee towards Abbeydorney on a Sunday evening, and had to turn right at Clounametig into her home; Mark Shanahan was travelling towards Tralee on his motorbike.

Prosecuting barrister for the DPP, Tom Rice said it’s alleged Ms Roantree drove without due care and attention; that she pulled across into the Tralee bound lane, in front of Mark Shanahan, causing his death.

He said the allegation is one of careless driving, not the more serious charge of dangerous driving causing death.

Defence barrister John O’Sullivan made a number of concessions on behalf of the accused, but denies she’s guilty of the offence.

Senior crime examiner Garda Mary Linnane, who took photos of the scene after the collision, gave evidence.

Mr O’Sullivan questioned the Garda about hidden dips in the road; the court heard there are signs for dips, and that a person coming from Tralee would pass these.

Referencing pictures, Mr O’Sullivan said in the distance from the crash scene, towards Abbeydorney, that there was a dip in the road.

The trial before a jury of six men and six women and Judge Tom O’Donnell will resume this morning at Tralee Circuit Criminal Court.