Tralee court case put back to next week due to concerns over weather

A case, which was due to start at Tralee Circuit Court today, has been put back to next week, due to the weather forecast for the coming days.

The jury of seven men and five women had been sworn in to hear the case of a man accused of sexually assaulting another man, but were discharged by Judge Tom O’Donnell.

Judge O’Donnell said he was concerned about the weather over the coming 48 hours, which is forecast to deteriorate.

Judge O’Donnell said he was conscious of people travelling from all quarters to court and was erring on the side of caution in the interests of everyone’s safety.

The case was put back until next Tuesday.