Tralee councillors vote in favour of pedestrianisation of Mall on trial basis

Members of Tralee Municipal District have voted in favour of traffic calming measures allowing for the pedestrianisation of the Mall, Tralee on a trial basis.

At a meeting at County Buildings this afternoon councillors voted in favour of the proposal to provide traffic calming measures as part of the Smarter Travel, Active Town Tralee Project in Bridge Street and The Mall.

The proposed measure includes the pedestrianisation of the shared space on Bridge Street from its junction at Russell Street in an eastward direction and the Mall from 10.30am to 6.30pm Monday to Saturday.

This means a restriction of vehicular access to this area, which will be used by pedestrians during the period indicated.

The eight Tralee councillors present at the meeting voted in favour of adopting the proposal as recommended by Director of Services, Charlie O’Sullivan.

Mayor of Tralee, Fianna Fáil Cllr Norma Foley said the pedestrianisation would be adopted on a trial basis and reviewed after a period of nine months.

Sinn Féin Cllr Pa Daly and Independent Cllr Sam Locke both welcomed the proposals saying it was ‘long overdue’.

The issue of taxi spaces is currently being discussed at the meeting.

21 full-time permanent main approved stands and 19 part-time permanent main approved stands for taxis in Tralee are among the proposals.

Traffic management arrangements are in place art Council Buildings in Tralee in anticipation of a large attendance at the meeting.

A spokesman for Kerry County Council said it was not normal practice to put traffic mangement arrangements in place before meetings but a large attendance by the public was expected today.

He said this was to ensure the safety and welfare of all those visiting and working in the building.

The spokesman confirmed there was no security at the gates.