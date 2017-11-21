Tralee councillor says crime scaremongering flies in face of statistics

An exaggerated perception regarding actual levels of aggravated burglary in Kerry is making people unnecessarily fearful in their own homes.

That’s according to Tralee Sinn Féin Councillor, and solicitor, Pa Daly who said statistics indicate levels of crime in the county are ‘amazingly low’ in comparison with other counties.

The Tralee councillor was responding to Independent TD Michael Fitzmaurice who’s called for people to be allowed keep tasers and pepper-spray in their homes, to tackle prospective intruders.

Cllr Daly described this as ‘scaremongering’ which flies in the face of statistics:

The Sinn Féin councillor said this has left people feeling frightened in their own home: