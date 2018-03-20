Tralee Councillor calls for disabled parking bays on Denny Street to be highlighted

A Tralee councillor has called on Kerry County Council ‘to get out the blue paint’.

Cllr Terry O’Brien was speaking in relation to disabled parking spaces on Tralee’s newly renovated Denny Street.

Speaking at the recent meeting of Tralee Municipal District, the councillor commended the recent works, saying Denny Street looks great, but outlining his concern that the disabled bays aren’t well highlighted enough.

Cllr O’Brien asked the Council ‘to get out the blue paint’ and paint the bays to ensure people are fully aware of the disabled parking bays.