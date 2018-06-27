Tralee councillor calls for debate on teen violence

A Tralee councillor is calling for a debate on violence among teenagers.

Sinn Féin Councillor Toireasa Ferris was speaking after a video began circulating on social media in recent days showing a young woman being assaulted in a Tralee laneway as others watched on.

She also says members of Sinn Féin who were in Tralee Town Park recently had to intervene and assist a boy who was being beaten up.





Cllr Ferris has condemned the actions of the young people involved, and says society needs to look at how teenagers are being raised.