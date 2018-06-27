Tralee councillor calls for debate on teen violence

By
radiokerrynews
-
Cllr for Kerry County Council Toirasa Ferris. (SF) Photo By : Domnick Walsh / Eye Focus LTD © Tralee Co Kerry Ireland Phone Mobile 087 / 2672033 L/Line 066 71 22 981 E/mail - [email protected] www.dwalshphoto.com

A Tralee councillor is calling for a debate on violence among teenagers.

Sinn Féin Councillor Toireasa Ferris was speaking after a video began circulating on social media in recent days showing a young woman being assaulted in a Tralee laneway as others watched on.

She also says members of Sinn Féin who were in Tralee Town Park recently had to intervene and assist a boy who was being beaten up.


Cllr Ferris has condemned the actions of the young people involved, and says society needs to look at how teenagers are being raised.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR