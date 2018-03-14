Tralee company ordered to pay over €420,000 for under-declaration of VAT

A Tralee-based property development company has been ordered to pay over €420,000 for under-declaration of VAT.

The company is included in the latest list of tax defaulters published by Revenue for the period of October 1st 2017 to December 31st 2017.

The Revenue Commissioners fined Credon Developments Limited with an address at Orchard House, Oakview Village, Oakpark, Tralee €420,239 for under declaring VAT.

Over €205,000 was tax, around €150,000 was interest and there was over €60,000 in penalties.

Revenue states that as of December 31st last none of the money had been paid.

Elsewhere, the list shows 28 fines handed down by Revenue in the final quarter of 2017 in Kerry.

This includes almost 20 cases of failure to lodge income tax returns.

Fines of between €1,250 and €6,250 were given to builders, farmers, manufacturers of artisan cakes and a person who gives maths grinds.

There were four cases of misuse of marked mineral oil, three cases of failing to hold a current liquor licence and two cases of cigarette and alcohol smuggling.