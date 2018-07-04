Tralee company launches own investigation into water tank explosion

A local business has confirmed it’s launched its own investigation into a water tank explosion in Tralee.

Last Saturday morning a tank containing an estimated 1 million litres of water burst in the Clash Industrial Estate.

Gardaí and Kerry Fire Service attended the scene at Clash, Tralee around 1.45am last Saturday.





There were no injuries.

The CEO of biotechnology company, BioAtlantis, has confirmed that the tank was part of the business’s property.

John T O’Sullivan says BioAtlantis, which is based in Clash Industrial Estate, is helping the Health and Safety Authority in its investigation and the company is also carrying out its own probe.

The company was involved in the clean up.

Mr O’Sullivan says BioAtlantis is looking at whether heat was a contributory factor in the cause of the water tank rupture.

He says daytime temperatures last Friday were around 30 degrees Celsius and could have reached up to 65 degrees in the steel tank.