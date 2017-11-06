Tralee coffee shop owner believes proposed ‘latte levy’ is a bad idea

A Tralee coffee shop owner believes the proposed ‘latte levy’ is a bad idea.

Owner of The Daily Grind in Tralee, Mick Harkin was speaking after it was revealed that up to 15 cent could be added to the cost of disposable coffee cups, in a bid to tackle waste.

The move aims to encourage customers to bring their own reusable mugs.

Mick Harkin wonders how the government has arrived at a cost of 15 cent, when a similar charge being proposed in the UK is just 5 pence.

He says if the charge is implemented, they would have to pass it onto to the customer.