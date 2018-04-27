Tralee Circuit Court hears partially collapsed lung injury may have been caused by kicking or punching

Tralee Circuit Court has heard a partially collapsed lung injury may have been inflicted by a kick or a punch, and not necessarily from a stab wound.

44-year-old Nigel Higgins, of 24 Sunnyhill, Kenmare, has pleaded not guilty to two counts of assault and one count of producing a knife at his home on the 15th September 2015.

The alleged victim-along with others-attended a party in Mr Higgins’ home in the early hours of the date in question.

Dr. Martin Boyd, Consultant in Emergency Medicine in University Hospital Kerry, gave evidence in respect to injuries incurred by the alleged victim following a fight with accused.

Dr Boyd says the victim suffered a 1cm wound to his chest, had a small amount of internal bleeding and suffered a partially collapsed lung.

However, he confirmed the amount of blood did not require draining, and hospital staff said the damage was most likely caused by a punch or a kick.

Closing statements will be heard today in Tralee Circuit Court under Judge Patrick Meghen.