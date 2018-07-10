Tralee Circuit Court hears co-accused and victim “got into a sword fight” during alleged Castleisland assault

Tralee Circuit Court has heard a co-accused and victim got into a sword fight during an alleged assault.

Sean Lane of 51 An Caisléan Mór, Castleisland, is facing two charges, including assault, arising from an alleged incident which took place in St Stephen’s Park, Castleisland, on the 14th January this year.

Jason Keane-Broderick of 49 St John’s Park, Castleisland, is facing a charge of producing an article capable of causing intimidation or injury, arising from the same incident.





Prosecutor Tom Rice questioned Detective Garda John Gilmartin about a number of interviews conducted with 20-year-old Jason Keane-Broderick on the 14th and 15th of January this year.

During the interviews, Mr Keane-Broderick said the alleged victim stuck his middle finger up at the accused men prior to the assault, and made comments relating to an ex-girlfriend of Sean Lane.

Mr Keane-Broderick claims the complainant got into ‘a sword fight’ with Mr Lane, who it’s claimed was carrying a baseball bat.

Mr Keane-Broderick added he saw Mr Lane hit the accused “five or six times”, during which the injured party is alleged to have said, “Sean, I’m done, I’m done.”

He also claimed he exaggerated his own involvement in the alleged incident to his then-girlfriend and friends, as he thought he was “being a big man.”

Mr Keane-Broderick also told Detective Gilmartin that he believed his co-accused was a ‘scumbag’.