Tralee Circuit Court hears co-accused threw away his phone and went into hiding following alleged assault

Tralee Circuit Court has heard one of the accused threw away his phone and went into hiding following an alleged assault.

Jason Keane-Broderick of 49 St John’s Park, Castleisland, is facing a charge of producing an article capable of causing intimidation or injury, arising from an alleged incident which took place in St Stephen’s Park, Castleisland, on the 14th January this year.

Sean Lane of 51 An Caisléan Mór, Castleisland, is facing two charges, including assault, arising from the same incident.





Aisling Cronin, the then-girlfriend of Mr Keane-Broderick, told the court she and the accused sent a number of messages to each other via Facebook approximately four hours after the alleged assault.

Under cross-examination by Blaise O’Carroll SC, Ms Cronin agreed with a reading of screenshots of the interactions.

In the messages, Mr Keane-Broderick claimed he had thrown away his phone and was hiding in his grandmother’s home.

It was read to the court that the accused messaged Ms Cronin, saying “He came for me with a golf club. I had to do it. Aisling, he’s dead!”

He also asked his then-girlfriend to delete all the messages as he felt he’d “do life in jail” if the Gardaí saw them.

Mr Keane-Broderick, who is facing a possession of an article offence, told Ms Cronin following the alleged assault “I didn’t do most of it.”

The trial continues in Tralee Circuit Court under Judge Tom O’Donnell.