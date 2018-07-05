Tralee Circuit Court hears co-accused feared the victim of alleged assault was dead

Tralee Circuit Court has heard the co-accused feared the victim of an alleged assault was dead.

Sean Lane of 51 An Caisléan Mór, Castleisland, is facing two charges arising from an alleged incident which took place in St Stephen’s Park, Castleisland, on the 14th January this year.

A co-accused, Jason Keane-Broderick of 49 St John’s Park, Castleisland, is facing a charge of producing an article capable of causing intimidation or injury, arising from the same incident.





In evidence, Dominic Keane said Mr Keane-Broderick is his cousin and best friend and has seen him every day for 20 years.

On the date in question, Mr Keane said the co-accused had spent some time in his house, however, he left at approximately 3:30 AM.

The prosecution alleges the assault happened after 5 AM.

The following morning, the witness said the accused came to his house, shaken and as ‘pale as a ghost’.

He said the co-accused men thought they’d killed the victim.

Mr Keane says he was slow to believe his cousin’s account of what had happened, as Mr Keane-Broderick had a tendency to “act the big man”.

The court also heard an ex-girlfriend of Mr Keane-Broderick went to the guards, after her conscience “got the better of her”.

The trial continues this morning in Tralee Circuit Court.