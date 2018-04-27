Tralee Circuit Court hears alleged assault victim had greater chance of dying of old age rather than incurred injuries

It’s claimed the alleged victim of an assault in Kenmare had a greater risk of dying of old age than from the incurred injuries.

The jury has been hearing closing statements in the trial of 44-year-old Nigel Higgins, of 24 Sunnyhill, Kenmare, who has pleaded not guilty to two counts of assault and one count of producing a knife at his home on the 15th September 2015.

The complainant, along with others, attended a party in Mr Higgins’ home on the night in question.

The accused admits to kicking and punching the alleged victim, however, he denies stabbing him.

During closing statements, Prosecutor Tom Rice said forensic tests found DNA on the tip of a kitchen knife which matched the complainant’s DNA.

Defence Counsel Mark Nicolas claims the injuries incurred by the complainant were minor, and the common cold lasts longer than symptoms of the victim’s injuries.

A witness questioned during the course of the trial claimed the complainant had initially threatened and punched Mr Higgins a number of times.

Additionally, the witness claimed the knife was discarded before the fight started.

Judge Patrick Meghen is due to put the charge to the jury this afternoon in Tralee Circuit Court, after which they will begin their deliberations.