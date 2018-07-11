Tralee Circuit Court grants injunction against further construction by parents of Hollywood star

Tralee Circuit Court has granted an injunction against further construction of townhouses owned by the parents of a Hollywood star.

Josef and Adele Fassbender, parents of Michael, received planning permission in 2014 to construct four 2-storey apartments of traditional design to the rear of the West End House, New Street, Killarney.

It is claimed the works are not conforming to the granted planning permission.





James Houlihan of 60 New Street, Killarney and Eamonn Bannon of 63 New Street, Killarney, sought an injunction against further construction to the property on New Street.

Acting on their behalf, barrister Michael Munnelly and solicitor Canice Walsh claimed the Fassbenders were not entitled to construct windows on the east elevation of the buildings.

They said the windows would provide a view into their clients’ properties.

The court also heard Kerry County Council wrote to the defendants in recent weeks, and subsequently retention permission is being sought on behalf of the Fassbenders.

Mr Munnelly said Ger O’Keeffe, engineer with Kerry County Council, recommended construction should not continue.

When applying for the injunction, Mr Munnelly said should building works be completed, it may increase the likelihood of retention permission being granted.

Judge Tom O’Donnell granted the injunction on building works, with the matter returnable to court on July 25th.