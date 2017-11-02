Tralee Circuit Court approves awards for minors for injuries sustained in accidents

A nine-year-old boy, who suffered extensive scarring to his arm when the glass door on the main entrance to an apartment complex shattered, has been awarded €75,000 in damages.

The incident happened at the main entrance to the apartment block at Grosvenor Court, Killarney on June 18th, 2016.

It was one of a number of awards made to minors and approved by Judge Tom O’Donnell at Tralee Circuit Court.

A brother and sister were awarded €28,000 and €20,000 respectively, for injuries they received in a car accident at Farranfore on April 25th, 2014.

The siblings, who were aged 10 and 11 at the time, were back seat passengers in a car being driven by their father that was involved in a collision with another car.

Both suffered psychological trauma as a result of the collision.

A 17-year-old girl was awarded €17,500 for crush injuries to her right thumb that was caught in an automatic door at Tralee Food Court, Mile Height. The accident happened on June 24th, 2014, when she was 14.

An award of €12,500 was made to a paraplegic girl for injuries sustained when she fell from a changing station at St Francis’s Special School in Beaufort.

An application was made to court to allow her parents buy a specially modified car on her mother’s undertaking that it was to be used for the benefit of the 10-year-old.

A €30,000 award was approved for a Tralee boy who was hit by a car when he ran out from behind a parked car at Shanakill in May 2015 when he was seven.

The boy sustained injuries to his leg, wrist and chest, and dental damages in the accident.

A 10-year-old Tralee girl was awarded €24,800 from Kerry County Council for injuries sustained in fall on an uneven surface near the Caherina/Knockmoyne area of Strand Road on August 19th, 2016.

In approving the awards, Judge O’Donnell directed the money be invested by the court service for the benefit of the plaintiffs.