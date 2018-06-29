Tralee church damaged after vehicle drove through front doors

A vehicle drove into a Catholic church in Tralee last night resulting in considerable damage.

It was driven through the locked gates leading into St John’s Church on Castle Street after 9pm, and then through the front doors.

The van drove through the locked gates of St John’s Church Tralee last night; it was then driven through the entrance doors of the church and the inside porch doors.





It has resulted in serious damage to both sets of doors which are closed to the public.

No one was injured in the incident, and there was no one in the church which was locked at the time.

A man was arrested under the mental health act, and is being treated by mental health services.

St John’s Catholic Church, which was completed in 1861, is one of Tralee’s best-known landmarks and is adjacent to the town park.

Masses haven’t been affected; they’ll continue with mass-goers asked to use the side door.

Fr Francis Nolan of St. John’s Parish says they are all very shocked that this has happened However, they are glad that nobody has been hurt.

The Gardaí are investigating the incident.

Damage is limited to the entrance of the Church and we are confident this will be restored to normal as soon as possible.

Fr Nolan says their prayers and thoughts are with anyone affected by this incident.



