Tralee charity shop asks people to donate only during opening hours

A Tralee charity shop has asked people to donate only during opening hours.

Adele Kelleher, manager of the Sue Ryder shop in Tralee, made the plea following the vandalism of donations last week.

She arrived at the shop to find donations, which had been delivered outside of opening hours, had been damaged and urinated upon.

The charity, which cares for elderly people, had to dispose of the donations at their own cost due to the damage caused.

Ms Kelleher says, while the charity depends on the generosity of others, it’s safer to bring any donations during opening hours.