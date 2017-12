Tralee Chamber Alliance has launched the #LoveTralee 2018 Calendar.

It features the 12 monthly Outstanding Tralee Business People of 2017.

The launch took place at University Hospital Kerry today, and all profits will go to the ongoing efforts to fund couch-beds for parents of children who are patients at the Cashel Ward in the hospital.

The calendar will be on sale at various outlets and from the Tralee Chamber Alliance Office on Denny Street.