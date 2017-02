The nominees for Sports Star of the Month for January are:



Killarney Badminton duo Sinead Galvin and Maeve Twomey, who won the Munster Junior Ladies doubles title, beating the Cork/Waterford pairing in the decider.

Sandra Lambe from Callinafercy Rowing Club. Sandra set a new Irish indoor record for 1000 metres.

Duagh woman Aine McKenna, who was star player for Ambassador UCC Glanmire as they secured their fourth Women’s National Cup, defeating Courtyard Liffey in the final.

