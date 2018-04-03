Tralee businesswoman calls for official presence on trains after witnessing anti-social behaviour

Security or an official should be present on trains to ensure the comfort of passengers and to curb anti-social behaviour.

That’s according to Tralee businesswoman Mags Kissane who witnessed two incidents of anti-social behaviour on the train between Mallow and Tralee last Sunday evening.

Iarnród Éireann confirmed Gardaí removed three men from the train in Killarney following aggressive and intimidating behaviour after boarding in Mallow.

Mags and her husband Seán then witnessed another incident of anti-social behaviour on the same train: this time perpetuated by a loud, intoxicated woman who left several passengers in visible distress.

Speaking to Deirdre Walsh on the Talkabout programme this afternoon, Mags said the alarm on board the train was activated, but no one responded.

She said some sort of official should be present on trains to help curb this sort of behaviour: