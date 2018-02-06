IT Tralee Bidding For Sigerson Cup Semi-Final Spot

IT Tralee will look to make home advantage count tonight in the Sigerson Cup.

They face a ¼ Final tie against DIT, and it’s not expected that David Clifford will feature for the Kerry side.

Clifford tweaked his hamstring playing for Kerry on Saturday night, going off midway through the first half.

That’s raised the issue of player welfare as well as the overlap of the Sigerson Cup with the Allianz Football League.

IT Tralee manager is Liam Brosnan

Brosnan has been speaking about the players who will be on duty tonight

Throw-in this evening for IT Tralee against DIT is at 6.30, at Austin Stack Park.