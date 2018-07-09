Tralee to begin twinning arrangement with Palestinian town

Tralee is to be twinned with a town in Palestine.

Cllr Pa Daly called for the arrangement to be formalised at the recent Tralee Municipal District meeting, it followed a motion that came before Kerry County Council in May.

Council management said they are beginning the process of a twinning arrangement with Beit Sahour near Bethlehem in Palestine.





The town has a population of around 12,300 and is twinned with 20 locations around the world.

This would be the town’s first twinning with a location in Ireland.