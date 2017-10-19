IT Tralee becomes latest member of the Irish Software Research Centre

The Institute of Technology Tralee has become the latest member of the Irish Software Research Centre.

The institute and the Bons Secours Hospital Tralee today signed a memorandum of understanding to collaborate on medical software research.

Lero, a software research body funded by the Science Foundation Ireland, announced the award of a €400,000 contract to apply technology to a healthcare setting.

The programme is one of a number of initiatives marking a collaboration between IT Tralee and the Bons Secours Hospital.

Head of STEM in the ITT Joe Walsh says the signing of the memorandum of understanding between the two parties creates a fantastic opportunity for students.